Truth in advertising

Truth in advertising

So wearing a mask is trampling our constitutional rights? I am no scholar of the Constitution, but on face value it seems like a strange hill to choose to die on. I watched with a morbid sense of interest when food and alcohol establishments fought the mask requirement.

I thought what an amazing “truth in advertising statement” to make that you, as a food service establishment, were against public health requirements to make customers and the community a little bit safer.

They must have that same disdain of the health department folks who stop by and make sure that mayo and boxes of burgers are not sitting out all day. Those pesky inspectors are trampling on the constitutional rights of the kitchen staff for making them wash that cutting board after the chicken special is prepped.

Thanks for giving the community the heads up about how you feel about our health and what you think of those in our community that are responsible for making sure basic health standards are followed. I will remember it when I decide to eat out in our community again. Truth in advertising sometimes comes in interesting ways.

Todd Frank,

Missoula 

