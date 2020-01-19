At this important time in U.S. history, I feel we voting citizens of the U.S. must make an effort to contact our U.S. senators and ask that all witnesses and documents be released to our Senate so that a thorough and unbiased decision can be determined as to whether our president should be removed from office.
It is not a time for partisan politics, media manipulation or cover-up. If the president is innocent, we will know the truth. If he is guilty, we will know the truth. I just hope as a country can move toward the truth. It will set us free.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Daniel Adcock,
Missoula