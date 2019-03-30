The lunatic in charge of our country thinks he is totally exonerated by his good buddy Barr who he picked as attorney general of our country … I am sure Putin is in his glory … the first thing Trump did was to gloat and then take 5 billion dollars out of our military funds without consulting with anyone, the next plan is to finish destroying what is left of our health care. Does it sound to anyone else that he is taking his orders from our foreign adversary and is doing blatant destruction of our democracy, weakening us to the point that former KGB PUTIN and his ilk can take us over. Trump has bad mouthed our whole intelligence and FBI and stood there kissing up to Putin. He also took the sanctions off North Korea who is right now still working on their nuclear production. Trump also wants to set Russia up with nuclear plants. Mueller indicted 35 of the crooks and Russians who were cronies of Trump. Trump is an unindicted conspirator and obvious corrupter of our legal system, dangling pardons to his criminal friends to keep them quiet … even though he has threatened the public with brute force, this is not over. Truth wins.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis