Try to interpret Trump briefings

The following is a partial transcript from Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus propaganda briefing on Friday, April 10:
“This is a very brilliant enemy. You know, it’s a brilliant enemy. They develop drugs like the antibiotics. You see it. Antibiotics used to solve every problem. Now one of the biggest problems the world has is the germ has gotten so brilliant that the antibiotic can’t keep up with it. And they’re constantly trying to come up with a new — people go to a hospital and they catch — they go for a heart operation — that’s no problem, but they end up dying from — from problems. You know the problems I’m talking about. There’s a whole genius to it.
"We’re fighting — not only is it hidden, but it’s very smart. Okay? It’s invisible and it’s hidden, but it’s — its’ very smart.”
I’m just guessing but it appears Trump has no clue that a virus and a bacterium are two different “germs,.” But who knows?
Just for fun, I would invite everyone — Trump pro or con — to give their own interpretation of what this idiot is trying to say. Have some fun with it!
David Welch,
Hamilton
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.