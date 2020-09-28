 Skip to main content
Tschida doesn't take health crisis seriously

I had the opportunity to read Brad Tschida’s answers to the Missoulian’s candidate questionnaire published Sept. 10. Specifically, I am looking at his response to the question about how the legislature should meet and whether masks should be worn.

Mr. Tschida says he supports a full, in-person session without masks and no remote participation. “How is it that people can shop at Costco and Walmart, or protest/engage in violent anarchy, yet we can’t expect them to serve in person in Helena?” Last I checked, people shopping at Costco or Walmart are required to wear masks. Tschida is clearly not taking seriously this public health crisis, as his inconsistencies clearly illustrate.

A Tschida mailer received Sept. 9, states: “Out of respect for the concerns of some residents of HD97 about exposure to COVID-19, I’m reducing door-to-door campaigning at this time.” Looks like he doesn’t hold the same concern for his fellow legislators. Please join me in voting for LouAnn Hansen for HD97.

David Grace,

Florence

