Tschida doesn't take health crisis seriously

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had the opportunity to read Brad Tschida’s answers to the Missoulian’s candidate questionnaire published Sept. 10. Specifically, I am looking at his response to the question about how the legislature should meet and whether masks should be worn.

Mr. Tschida says he supports a full, in-person session without masks and no remote participation. “How is it that people can shop at Costco and Walmart, or protest/engage in violent anarchy, yet we can’t expect them to serve in person in Helena?” Last I checked, people shopping at Costco or Walmart are required to wear masks. Tschida is clearly not taking seriously this public health crisis, as his inconsistencies clearly illustrate.

A Tschida mailer received Sept. 9, states: “Out of respect for the concerns of some residents of HD97 about exposure to COVID-19, I’m reducing door-to-door campaigning at this time.” Looks like he doesn’t hold the same concern for his fellow legislators. Please join me in voting for LouAnn Hansen for HD97.

David Grace,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0