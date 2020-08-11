Tschida endangers public health in MT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently Montana House Majority Leader Rep. Brad Tschida shared COVID-19 misinformation on three separate occasions.

Most damningly, he shared a video of Dr. Stella Immanuel (who has spread wild conspiracy theories, which include alleging that alien DNA is used in modern medicine), claiming that masks do not help prevent the spread of the virus. The scientific consensus is in and masks do help prevent the spread of the virus. Sharing this misinformation is dangerous, and puts more Montanans at risk.

Wearing a mask while in public is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If everyone wore a mask in public, we would lessen the blow to our economy, and save the lives of our fellow Montanans.

Our elected representatives should be working to keep Montanans safe and share responsible, science-driven information to the public. Instead, Representative Tschida is deliberately casting doubt on established public health measures, and amplifying conspiracy theories that put all of us at risk.

Voters of House District 97: How can you trust him to fight in Helena for you if he can't be bothered to do the bare minimum to protect your health?

Wynne Winter,

Missoula

