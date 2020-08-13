Tschida has little regard for the law

Brad Tschida (MT House Majority Leader) failed to file his May financial report with the Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) as required by law. This was noted in a Missoulian letter to the editor. Mr. Tschida then filed his report after the deadline. A resultant citizen complaint (Orr v. Tschida) was investigated by COPP Morgan, who found that, “Candidate Tschida’s late filing of a financial report constitutes a campaign finance violation under Mont. Code Ann. 13-37-226 (1)(b). The commissioner hereby issues a ‘sufficient evidence’ Finding and Decision justifying a civil fine or civil prosecution of Candidate Tschida.” The matter was referred to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney. Weeks later, it appears that the case may be returned to COPP and a fine negotiated. I am appalled that Mr. Tschida has so little regard for the law and especially for public financial transparency. As a result, I’ll be voting for a new HD 97 Representative, candidate LouAnn Hansen. Hansen is educated on the issues and able to forge relationships that build consensus on both sides of the aisle. LouAnn Hansen puts the people of Montana first. Do you want an honest, hard-working representative? Vote for LouAnn Hansen for HD97.