Tschida is honorable

I’m embarrassed for the Democrat party. They have sunk to a new, all time low. Their desperation is on vivid display in sending out multiple, extremely aggressive, ridiculous, not to mention inaccurate hit pieces on one of the most honorable men that serves the people of Montana: Majority Leader Brad Tschida. Don’t believe it for a second. Dismiss it.

Should a 5 year-old pick their school? Should a 7 year-old pick their religion, contrary to the wishes of their parents? Should legislators pass bills that will increase the costs to the taxpayer without having any idea what those costs might be? The aforementioned were all aspects of HB182. The bill did pass, but those of us who are a bit more objective and principled than the average legislator couldn’t help but identify the major problems with the bill, and thus voted “no”. It doesn’t mean we don’t cherish children. It means we take seriously our responsibilities to pass meaningful and credible laws.