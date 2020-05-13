Tschida should support governor's actions to protect Montana

Tschida should support governor's actions to protect Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Hey Brad Tschida, I thought you were always a right-to-life person. Now I see you in Deer Lodge advocating for people's right to die, or kill others, if they choose to ignore the governor's policies on battling COVID-19.

Which is it? Does a business owner have more rights than a woman to choose? One is against the law and the other is permitted by law. The oath you took to serve Montana, was that spelled "hypocritical"?

St. Anthony's taught you better than this. Do what is right for all of Montana, support your governor who has been doing a great job in protecting Montana, not just going out looking for votes.

John Dorazi,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blame Bullock
Letters

Blame Bullock

“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock

Olszewski refuses to be bought
Letters

Olszewski refuses to be bought

Having escaped a communist country by age 15, and my family having legally moved to the “land of the free” with its promises, I am deeply grat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News