Tschida should support governor's actions to protect Montana

Hey Brad Tschida, I thought you were always a right-to-life person. Now I see you in Deer Lodge advocating for people's right to die, or kill others, if they choose to ignore the governor's policies on battling COVID-19.

Which is it? Does a business owner have more rights than a woman to choose? One is against the law and the other is permitted by law. The oath you took to serve Montana, was that spelled "hypocritical"?

St. Anthony's taught you better than this. Do what is right for all of Montana, support your governor who has been doing a great job in protecting Montana, not just going out looking for votes.

John Dorazi,

Missoula

