What a wonderful thing Terry Payne and his family are doing by donating the current Missoula Public Library building and property to the city.
Let's hope the city doesn't turn around and sell it.
Any visitor to the library (or downtown) realizes that parking is of prime concern. One of the best things about the current library parking is that there is no cost; it's free for three hours. Hopefully, this will remain that way. And yes, parking enforcement does check vehicles, as the last time I was at the library I noticed them chalking tires. Great idea!
Let's turn the current library property into a new parking lot or structure.
Most likely it is too late to make any changes to the plans for the new library to include more room for books and library activities instead of parking, but something to consider.
Willie Worthy,
Clinton