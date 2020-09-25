Forget Trump, easy solution, vote him out. Get rid of his clan. What you must do is get rid of the republican senators who have personal reasons for destroying our country. Do not count on Democratic Party to do it for you. The first step is to clear the congress of all of the senile members who do nothing and say “There is nothing that we can do.” Start electing young patriots to local, state, and national offices. It is young people who can guide us forward. Make sure that their views support Freedom And Equality For all citizens. Our elections must be honest and our representatives must must that they do not work for anyone except individual citizens. It is time to turn the country over to the younger generation. Please do it this election. Thank you.