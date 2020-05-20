Tuxbury an 'insurance insider'? That's a compliment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When state auditor candidate Troy Downing refers to opposing candidate Scott Tuxbury as an “insurance insider” in a current political attack ad, little does he know that he’s paying Tux a compliment.

I had the privilege of working with Tuxbury and his team for over 12 years. Tux is honest, hardworking, responsive, accountable and likely has forgotten more about insurance than most people will ever know. Tuxbury works successfully with many different insurance companies, but he doesn’t work for insurance companies; exactly the role of the state auditor (insurance commissioner).

We need a state auditor who will make sure insurance companies are treating Montanans fairly. Scott Tuxbury is tenacious, he gets it, and he will get the job done for Montana. I trust Tux, and I’m voting for him. I’m confident that if you do your research and due diligence, you will vote for Tux, too.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

