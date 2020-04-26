Tuxbury earning vote for state auditor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott Tuxbury is earning your vote for state auditor/insurance commissioner. Tuxbury’s experience, drive and reputation for honest, hard work will serve all Montanans. Tuxbury brings knowledge, integrity and dedication to the field of candidates. Tuxbury is the clear choice for state auditor/insurance commissioner.

Tuxbury will work for Montanans to broaden and strengthen our insurance choices preparing Montana to face future uncertainty. COVID-19 emphasizes Montana’s need for dedicated, knowledgeable leaders. COVID-19 punctuated the importance of health insurance choices to hardworking families.

For Montanans it is about our families, workforce and our land. Tuxbury has first-hand experience about the increasing threats wildfire and severe storms pose to our homes, forests and outdoor recreation. Tuxbury will put this experience to work for us. The office of auditor/insurance commissioner includes a seat on the Land Board.

While you are sheltering at home, take a moment to research the background of the candidates. Scott Tuxbury is the clear choice for auditor/insurance commissioner. Tuxbury is dedicated to planning for the future of Montana.

Nicholas Kaufman,

Missoula

