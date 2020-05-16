Tuxbury has experience, honesty, dedication

"Scott Tuxbury is a candidate with the experience, knowledge and desire to serve as Montana’s State auditor/insurance commissioner. I believe there are few in Montana as well qualified as Tuxbury.”
These are the words Montana House Majority Leader Brad Tschida (House District 97) used to describe Scott Tuxbury, the leading candidate for Montana state auditor. In his April 13 letter to the Missoulian, Tschida went on to note that “Tux” is not looking to use the auditor’s role as a way to get to a different position — he really wants to serve Montanans in this role and this role only.
I’m repeating these words because they are spot-on. There is no other candidate in the race for state auditor with the kind of experience, straightforward honesty and stick-to-it dedication Tuxbury has. The others don’t come close. I hope you will stand with me and vote to support Scott “Tux” Tuxbury for Montana state auditor.
Tia Wetherelt,
Helena
