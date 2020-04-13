Tuxbury is public servant, not a politician

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott Tuxbury is a candidate with the experience, knowledge and desire to serve as Montana’s auditor/insurance commissioner. I believe there are few in Montana as well qualified as Tuxbury.

I’ve served in the House of Representatives for three sessions and have seen many candidates leave elected offices to pursue higher aspirations. Tuxbury’s not that type of candidate. He has stated openly that he wishes only to serve as Montanan’s auditor. After reviewing Tux’s references and qualifications, I’ve determined that he’s the most qualified Republican for Montana auditor and have endorsed him.

Tuxburyt’s a hardworking Montana conservative. He grew his own Montana-based company, understands the insurance needs of Montanans, and is a public servant, not a politician. The other two candidates for auditor don’t have anything approaching Tuxbury's insurance pedigree.

Voters often pick the most recognized name on the ballot. I’m asking all Montanans to select the candidate best qualified for the job: Scott Tuxbury. Tux is a straight shooter who will ensure Montanans have the best and most abundant insurance choices available.

We need leaders in state government who work to improve the lives of Montana businesses and consumers. Scott Tuxbury, as your state auditor, will do that for Montanans.