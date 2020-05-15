Tuxbury knows auditor's duties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The race for Montana auditor now has a qualified, dedicated candidate who will work for Montanans. Scott Tuxbury has the experience to make our state proud with no conflict of interest, no previous indiscretions and has and will serve in the way Montana taxpayers have the right to expect.

Tuxbury recognizes the needs of homeowners, businesses, farmers and ranchers when it comes to insurance and dedicates his time to work with insurers and policy makers to get it done. No other candidate has expressed interest in helping our Montana consumers until now. Tuxbury has enabled his constituents and peers to support for the better of Montana during this difficult time.

Scott Tuxbury is Montana’s best candidate for state auditor. He has proved his expertise throughout his 45 years of service. Scott Tuxbury understands what Montana needs in the Auditor’s Office.

Caroline McCormick,

Lolo

