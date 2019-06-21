Hi, my name is Lynn and I’m addicted to dictionaries. It takes me a long time to read a book because I run across words that I’m a little unclear or unfamiliar with, so I look them up in a couple of my dictionaries or until I’m satisfied I understand the thought or point of view the author is endeavoring to make. When I’m writing, however, I am aware my readers may not understand a big word even if it does explain my point more clearly.
I get sidetracked and will browse in the dictionary at words in the neighborhood of the word I’m supposed to be concentrating on. For example: Donald Trump communicates via Twitter incessantly 24-7, so I looked up the word "twit."
Twit: a silly annoying person, a fool; thus, explaining why Trump is on Twitter so much.
Then I noticed the word "twerp." Twerp: a silly insignificant or contemptible person. Wow, that describes Kim Jong-un! At least it was until Twit showered him with nonsensical attention and admiration.
Then I noticed the word "tyrant." Tyrant: an absolute ruler unrestrained by law or Constitution. Trump admires Putin, Twerp and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee