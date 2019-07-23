A recent story has been written discussing the Democratic leadership’s actions in the 2017 forced resignation of Al Franken, former senator from Minnesota.
By way of the U.S. Constitution, the government, written without parties in mind, is essentially a two-party system. Since the time of Ronald Reagan the two parties each have a set of rules that are not equatable. One party, due to the majority ruled by wealth, has most often been given a pass at times to a standard set of rules.
Al Franken is just one of the more obvious examples. These rules have become more and more pronounced in government, as well as in the corporate media, which supplied billions of dollars of free promotion to Donald Trump.
Now it appears that one party, fearing inevitable change and possible relinquishment of power, seems emboldened to not even follow the lax rules of privilege. This will continue until it is thwarted by a growing wave of discontent within the public.
The public is still a sleeping giant, which may or may not wake up in time. Let’s hope that the public does not continue to hit the “snooze alarm.”
Erwin Curry,
Missoula