Type of face mask matters

Regarding Suzanne Parson's online-only letter of July 2: I agree with the need for everybody to wear a mask in public, but as I have shared on Twitter, the type of mask matters.

I don’t agree with the physicist you cite saying that isolation spreads the virus, but wearing the wrong mask can. I know this through logic and science. Don’t think that every physician and virologist dispenses sound advice. Blind trust in medical (or any) professional is misguided.

I am not a medical doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in psychology and several other advanced degrees, and I am an advocate, writer and scientist, and I know how to reason. Too many attorneys and medical doctors follow common practice and thought, and forget to use common logic and basic science.

Cloth masks can expose you to greater risk of infection. They are attractive to people (and even stylish). They are permeable, so they allow you to breathe. If you can breathe easily, it doesn’t work. You are breathing through an increasingly warm, moist cloth. If you are in an environment where other individuals are unmasked, they are spewing particulate possibly imbued with the virus. That will end up on your mask against your face, increasing your infection possibilities and the chance of taking the virus home on your mask and in your system to your loved ones.

If you can’t breathe easily, as with a surgical mask, there is more protection. However, it is uncomfortable because you are breathing carbon dioxide. So, wear an appropriate mask in public and stay home as much as is feasible.

Tami Williams

Missoula

