Type of face mask matters

Regarding Suzanne Parson's online-only letter of July 2: I agree with the need for everybody to wear a mask in public, but as I have shared on Twitter, the type of mask matters.

I don’t agree with the physicist you cite saying that isolation spreads the virus, but wearing the wrong mask can. I know this through logic and science. Don’t think that every physician and virologist dispenses sound advice. Blind trust in medical (or any) professional is misguided.

I am not a medical doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in psychology and several other advanced degrees, and I am an advocate, writer and scientist, and I know how to reason. Too many attorneys and medical doctors follow common practice and thought, and forget to use common logic and basic science.