This is just to inform Cathy Cole, the University of Montana's vice president for enrollment and strategic communications, that I will not be contacting her to find out what I think about any subject whatsoever.
In addition, I would remind both her and the University Faculty Association that the University of Montana's collective bargaining agreement guarantees the faculty the right to speak about matters relating to the university:
"The University of Montana shall recognize and protect full freedom of inquiry, teaching, research, discussion, study, publication, and for artists, the creation and exhibition of works of art, without hindrance, restriction, equivocation, and/or board or Administration reprisal. This right extends to other facets of campus life to include the right of a faculty member to speak on general educational questions or about the Administration and operation of his/her own institution and the Montana University System."
Michael Mayer,
Missoula