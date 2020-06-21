UM is important to Missoula

The University of Montana is one of Missoula’s most important employers. The University of Montana is one of the major reasons that Missoula is such a pleasant place to live — think of music and theater … think of sports … MTPR … diversity in the community … stimulating programs like MOLLI and those offered by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and many others. Given how important a resource the University of Montana is for Missoula, it is both puzzling and vexing that our local newspaper, the Missoulian, appears intent on bashing the university at every opportunity.

One would think that a local news organization would do all it can to promote local resources, especially those as important as the University of Montana. Yes, the university has been going through a tough time over the past several years, but it certainly has not been helped by having Missoula’s only newspaper constantly criticizing instead of supporting this unique resource for our community. Please rethink your approach, and help all to build up every positive aspect of the Missoula we all enjoy!

James Wiley,

Lolo

