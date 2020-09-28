 Skip to main content
UM is telling a false narrative

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has been in Montana since before the state even existed. This is why it pains me to offer public critique to the university I love. But here goes.

As the UM administration is currently working toward yet another untenable goal to cut the budget by November 1, they are telling a false narrative. The problem, they claim, is that we have “too many professors.” And so the solution they see is to reduce the number of professors and academic programs, yet again.

What?

UM has some of the best professors nationally, and perhaps internationally. We conduct some of the best research and science (and bring in large grants to do it), we create fine art, music and writing, and we collaborate with the community to make Montana a better place. Students come to learn from our award-winning faculty.

However, since we hired a new president our student numbers have dropped 15.6% (from 11,864 to 10,015). The answer to our budgetary problem is not less professors – it is more students.

Rosalyn LaPier,

Missoula

