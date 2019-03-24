The University of Montana “age friendly?” Indeed!
UM is so “age-conscious” that deans encourage senior faculty to go “en masse.” Although busy performing student recruitment dances or firing other administrators, higher-ups love when long-timers retire and teach MOLLI classes instead.
Of course UM has aging professors’ best interests at heart, because close to her heart is the breast-pocket, where her sagging wallet is. When middle-aged professors want half-time appointments, administrators, with “vacancy-saving-money” flashing in their eyes, bend backward, forward (and sideways) to accommodate them.
But UM doesn’t practice age discrimination. Younger faculty, adjuncts and part-timers are also the recipients of this solicitous “age-awareness.” Many were pushed out.
Missoulians! To check where your taxes and donations go, tour the Humanities and Sciences building and behold all the empty offices. Walk around the Oval and contemplate its vast solitude where the deer (sorry, no antelopes) roam.
Unless the present trend is reversed, UM will become a geriatric institute (“long-life/end-of-life learning”) and glorified vo-tech for youngsters learning job skills.
By the way, check the Salish-Kootenai-College in Pablo and witness its overall efficiency, professionalism and dedication. They even recruit students from outside Montana!
Thank you, ex-Provost Arlene Walker-Andrews (guest column, March 19), for reminding us that UM is so “age-friendly."
Michel Valentin,
Missoula