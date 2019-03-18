As reported (March 15), "the enrollment slide began in 2011. Undergraduate FTE decreased 13 percent and total FTE dropped 9.1 percent."
Maybe it’s time the University of Montana decided to reflect the views of the state or at least give conservatism equal time? Do you actually think that rancher in Judith Basin or Philipsburg wants to send his children to be indoctrinated rather than educated?
Maybe enrollment is a lot easier than you might believe. Merely recognize the U of M is actually in Montana, not just in Missoula.
Larry Martin,
Clinton