UM students are spreading virus

The community is faced with a choice as our cases continue to increase exponentially. Do we want our K-12 students to have chance of returning to full in person classes this school year or do we want to continue hosting UM students in our community? UM students are flouting rules packing into bars and rapidly spreading the virus to all our community. MCCHD is overwhelmed with contact tracing and testing delays are unacceptably long. It is clear that UM students have made our community less safe and are the main driver of the disease. Perhaps, they should be the ones learning remotely for the rest of the year. Perhaps, the responsible thing to do is start putting pressure on UM administrators to shut down in-person learning instead of putting pressure on MCPS to start up every student every day. Perhaps, UM students should be reminded that their actions have consequences and those consequences are severe. Seven more weeks until students leave for a winter break. Perhaps, UM Students should stay away for the rest of the year so our community has a chance of getting back to manageable case counts and in-person learning for K-12 students.

Ezra Shearer,

Missoula

