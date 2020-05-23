Uncomfortable yet vital confrontation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Francis (Frankie) Boyle (1972-) is a Scottish comedian and writer. Here is a pertinent quote from him:

“We don't live in a shared reality, we each live in a reality of our own, and causing upset is often the price of trying to reach each other. It's always easier to dismiss other people than to go through the awkward and time consuming process of understanding them. We have given 'taking offense' a social status it doesn't deserve: it's not much more than a way of avoiding difficult conversations.”

This quote was exactly what I was looking for, in putting into words how as Americans we must speak to other Americans who may be family, friends or colleagues in reference to political divisiveness. We must speak scrutinizing from which “right side of history” we stand.

The Nov. 3 election is 165 days away. If the overall seriousness escapes you, perhaps you need to rethink your civic responsibilities and bone up on “current events.” We must discount apprehension in confronting others who may be close in a patient, yet serious manner. You can’t sit on the sidelines any more. It is life or death in real time.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0