Uncounted residents add up to big losses

Census update and impact:

In less than three weeks the U.S. census workers will be wrapping up data collection. As of Sept. 4, 75% of Montanans have been counted. The 25% not counted means a loss of federal dollars coming into Montana which will greatly impact our state and local budgets.

So what specifically does this mean for Montana? There are approximately 1.069 million people x 0.25 = 267,250 people not counted. At $2,000 per person per year impact, that is a loss to our state of $534.5 million per year and over 10 years it is a loss of $5.345 billion. This is money that would go to public education, health care, highways, bridges, water and sewer systems, and other infrastructure.

Federal grants made up 38-46% of Montana state government revenues from fiscal year 2002 to fiscal year 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Federal grants made up 6.2-9.3% of local government revenues over the same period.

A second congressional seat is also in play for Montana.

If you have not responded, go to my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

LouAnn Hansen,

Democratic candidate

for House District 97,

Lolo

