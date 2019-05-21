I’ve always considered the four-way stop intersection to be a fair measure and microcosm of how civilized your society is. It represents both opportunity and obligation. That is, an opportunity to go when it’s your turn, and an obligation to not go before people already stopped there. Likewise, timid souls who stop and won’t take their turn when it comes tend to gum up the works. Grab your opportunity, but don’t abuse it.
In some countries, a four-way would doubtless degenerate into a free-for-all as aggressive drivers tried to bull their way through, horn blaring.
Most people around here seem to have the four-way figured out, but some apparently don’t realize that all these new traffic circles are just glorified, free-flowing four-ways. They seem to think that, because the car ahead of them went into the circle, they can just breeze right in on their coattails, ignoring cars already stopped to get in.
Let’s keep our town civilized, and approach these circles with an eye to what other drivers are doing. Used properly, traffic circles keep traffic flowing and save everybody time. But it’s a bit of an art to time things so as not to stiff-arm others.
Bruce Ford,
Missoula