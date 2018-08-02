Wow! After weeks of driving through the morass of detours, horrible roads and wondering how Van Buren street was ever going to heal, the front page of Friday's edition of the Missoulian was just what the public needed.
Kim Briggeman's story and interviews with Mark Landheer and Donny Pfeifer and Tony Martino's outstanding aerial pictures gave me an understanding of the project and I shall cease to criticize and complain. Thanks so much for the in-depth story and thanks to working crews for their great work bringing these two roundabouts to fruition.
Hazel Sorensen,
Missoula