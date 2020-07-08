Unemployment parable of sheep herder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nation’s unemployment numbers are still over 17 million. I wrote a parable of a sheep herder losing sheep. I dedicate this to my father who was a Montana sheep rancher.

To tout partial renewed employment numbers from the COVID-19 pandemic is similar to fanciful sheep counting. Let’s say you lose 200 ewes with lambs from your total herd of 1,000 head in your mountain pasture — that’s a 20% loss. Now let’s say if you search half-heartedly and easily find 100 of the 200 that were lost from you.

Now you go to the local saloon in town and brag that you have 100 more sheep than you had yesterday, not mentioning the 100 head of ewes with lambs who are still lost somewhere — and lost primarily because you were not doing your job herding well enough in the first place.

Donald Trump citing lowering unemployment numbers is like that herder in the saloon. And instead of working to find the missing 100, he prefers to boast about the 100 he found, hoping that no one — including his banker — will further question him. And all the while he is off crowing, his sheep continue under a threat of straying.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

