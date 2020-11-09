Unfair treatment of elderly homeless

We, the seniors and handicapped, feel that the police, mayor and government are unfair to us because they stick up for the pregnant women and women with children, and they don't care if the elderly could freeze to death.

They had hotel vouchers for pregnant women and women with children. We needed a place to stay and they turned us down. One person is a diabetic and we wound up sleeping in our car, and it was freezing outside and we had no blankets.

I think it stinks that the police and everyone else would rent to the women with children and pregnant women but us poor old folks don't have a chance. We are homeless.

Susan Galarneau,

Charlene Graybeal,

Gregory Graybeal,

Missoula

