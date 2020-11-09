 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unfair treatment of elderly homeless

Unfair treatment of elderly homeless

{{featured_button_text}}

We, the seniors and handicapped, feel that the police, mayor and government are unfair to us because they stick up for the pregnant women and women with children, and they don't care if the elderly could freeze to death.

They had hotel vouchers for pregnant women and women with children. We needed a place to stay and they turned us down. One person is a diabetic and we wound up sleeping in our car, and it was freezing outside and we had no blankets. 

I think it stinks that the police and everyone else would rent to the women with children and pregnant women but us poor old folks don't have a chance. We are homeless. 

Susan Galarneau,

Charlene Graybeal,

Gregory Graybeal,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News