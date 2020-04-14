Unfettered democracy subverts Constitution

I was 40 years old and had been awarded a medical degree a few years earlier when I decided to attend law school. I had to use my V.A. educational benefits on something.
I did not have to attend law school very long before I figured out why it is not a good idea to vote most lawyers into positions of political power. I started to realize it early on when I asked questions about Thomas Jefferson and how he would approach the resolution of a particular legal issue. It became plain to me that most law professors did not have much regard for Jefferson. One of the exceptions that I knew of was the professor who was in charge of the legal medicine and psychiatry and the law courses. He was both a psychiatrist and a lawyer and felt that Jefferson was probably the most knowledgeable founder of this country.
We must remember Jefferson thought that the juries in this country represented the key to liberty and justice for all. He mentions the jury several times in the Declaration of Independence. The jury he was referring to was a jury that could engage in jury nullification if it decided it was appropriate to do so. We also must remember that Jefferson spent more than the last 20 years of his life warning us that judges would eventually become dictators. Every time a judge tells the jury in a criminal case that they must follow the law, he is one of those dictators that Jefferson warned us about. Virtually all the trial judges in this country give this instruction to every criminal jury.
When I ran against Jim Rice for the Montana Supreme Court, I made it plain that I supported jury nullification. Rice made the statement that jury nullification represented a subversion of democracy. Of course democracy was sacred for Rice, as it is for most political science majors. As we know, our founders were scared to death of pure unfettered democracy. My response to Rice on this issue is that democracy can be and has been a subversion of our Constitution. Interestingly, Rice refused to debate me.
I can assure you that Tim Fox, who is running for governor, and Kristin Juras, who is running for lieutenant governor, would be on Jim Rice's side on this issue. Believe me, voting for them is not voting for liberty and justice for all.
W. David Herbert,
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!