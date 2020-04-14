Unfettered democracy subverts Constitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was 40 years old and had been awarded a medical degree a few years earlier when I decided to attend law school. I had to use my V.A. educational benefits on something.

I did not have to attend law school very long before I figured out why it is not a good idea to vote most lawyers into positions of political power. I started to realize it early on when I asked questions about Thomas Jefferson and how he would approach the resolution of a particular legal issue. It became plain to me that most law professors did not have much regard for Jefferson. One of the exceptions that I knew of was the professor who was in charge of the legal medicine and psychiatry and the law courses. He was both a psychiatrist and a lawyer and felt that Jefferson was probably the most knowledgeable founder of this country.