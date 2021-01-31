 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union bill would undermine workers

Union bill would undermine workers

{{featured_button_text}}

I’m an union carpenter with the Local 82, and I live in Missoula. I have no idea why Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, wants to undermine me at work with House Bill 168. He says he wants “freedom” for workers, but his version of freedom is supported only by out-of-state lobbyists.

All the people who work in Montana, testify against this bad bill. He should drop the bill, and stop trying to lower the pay and worsen the benefits of regular working people in Montana. Why won’t he listen to people in Montana?

Derek Hitt,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polson tax will improve streets
Letters

Polson tax will improve streets

Sen. Greg Hertz (letter, Jan. 20) urges Polson to vote "no" for the proposed "resort tax." He raised valid concerns that the city considered p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News