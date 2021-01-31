Union bill would undermine workers

I’m an union carpenter with the Local 82, and I live in Missoula. I have no idea why Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, wants to undermine me at work with House Bill 168. He says he wants “freedom” for workers, but his version of freedom is supported only by out-of-state lobbyists.
All the people who work in Montana, testify against this bad bill. He should drop the bill, and stop trying to lower the pay and worsen the benefits of regular working people in Montana. Why won’t he listen to people in Montana?
Derek Hitt,
Missoula