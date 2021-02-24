Unions necessary to protect workers

Labor unions were formed to prevent employers from unfair and unsafe labor practices. For example, if someone was injured at work they did not receive compensation, but were fired since they could no longer do their job.

Long hours, poor pay, unfair layoffs and very unsafe working conditions were the direct result of wealthy business owners getting richer while their employees suffered.

The majority of our current lawmakers have shown that they don't give a damn about Montana workers. Please write your representative and encourage them to vote against House Bill 251. We have unions because the rich can't be trusted to be considerate of the very people who are helping them get richer.

As you look at the new bills that are being proposed, ask yourself, "Who is this helping?" If it's not you, let your elected officials know how you feel. We are paying their salaries. They should be working for us, not against us.

Karen Somerset,

Missoula

