 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unite in support of health care workers

Unite in support of health care workers

{{featured_button_text}}

I hear people complaining about wearing masks, how long it takes to get tested, to get test results, or having to restrict their businesses due to the virus. Think for a moment about people working in health-related professions all over the U.S. and indeed, the world. They are overwhelmed by the increase in numbers of cases of COVID. Would you be in their shoes? Working your heart out, only to be criticized?

The pandemic will continue to get worse if we do not use the tools of social distancing, hand washing, wearing face masks, staying home. We need to support community health workers in clinics, hospitals, testing centers, health departments. We need strong leadership from the “higher ups”: city council, mayor and the governor saying, “This is real. This is what we all have to do in the short term to save lives, to make things better in the long term. This is not political, this is science.”

Think of World War II in England. The needs of the whole, concern for the common good and yes, patriotism, brought people together to fight a common enemy. People made huge sacrifices for the common good. No one harassed health workers. 

Nancy Seldin,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News