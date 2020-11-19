Unite in support of health care workers

I hear people complaining about wearing masks, how long it takes to get tested, to get test results, or having to restrict their businesses due to the virus. Think for a moment about people working in health-related professions all over the U.S. and indeed, the world. They are overwhelmed by the increase in numbers of cases of COVID. Would you be in their shoes? Working your heart out, only to be criticized?

The pandemic will continue to get worse if we do not use the tools of social distancing, hand washing, wearing face masks, staying home. We need to support community health workers in clinics, hospitals, testing centers, health departments. We need strong leadership from the “higher ups”: city council, mayor and the governor saying, “This is real. This is what we all have to do in the short term to save lives, to make things better in the long term. This is not political, this is science.”

Think of World War II in England. The needs of the whole, concern for the common good and yes, patriotism, brought people together to fight a common enemy. People made huge sacrifices for the common good. No one harassed health workers.

Nancy Seldin,

Missoula

