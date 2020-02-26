United Nations should have handled impeachment

Now that Donald Trump’s impeachment is supposedly over, let’s look back at how much of a miscarriage of justice was played out.
Trump’s goings-on with the Ukraine were out there for all to see, as he even admitted it on TV and the press, yet denied any wrongdoing. This person hasn’t told the truth since he took office.
These crimes include the Russian interference in our 2016 election, in which he and many others were involved, the people still being detained at our southern border and their family broken up and stripped of their children, the pullout of U.S. troops in Syria and their murder, not to mention the U.S. base in Syria being bombed and our troops still on the ground. These are just a handful of his crimes.
The majority of the people in the United States wanted to hear both sides of the impeachment proceeding against Trump. For many months during the investigation, many subpoenas were issued for Trump and his cabinet and most of them were ignored.
The U.S. House held a fair hearing into Trump’s impeachment and both sides questioned witnesses that they could call or who would cooperate. The representatives heard the facts and then voted to impeach Trump. They had ethics and morals.
The U.S. Senate, on the other hand, told us how they were going to vote whether they called witnesses or not. The release said they would be the only ones to call their witnesses and the prosecutors had no right to call who they wanted. U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts had the right, at the end of the trial, to call people to testify who were involved — but he didn’t. Maybe we would have got to the truth of the matter if he had followed the rights of the people in the United States of America to get to the truth.
When you get down to brass tacks, the U.S. Congress should have never been involved in impeachment hearings. The other impeachments that have taken place were national crimes. Trump’s impeachment was international.
These hearings should have been held and the final decision handed down by the United Nations. This way we would have got the truth, whether guilty or not. Witnesses from both sides would have been called, with a fair hearing, not a stacked deck.
If Trump would have been found guilty and impeached, he and others such as Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Bill Barr, Steve Daines and so on should have stood for their sentencing.
Meanwhile, Trump will continue to listen to Putin’s orders along wit the mob, KKK and the Nazis. Our freedom is on trial here and we know the meaning of truth; Trump doesn’t.
Michael E. East,
Missoula