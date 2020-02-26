United Nations should have handled impeachment

Now that Donald Trump’s impeachment is supposedly over, let’s look back at how much of a miscarriage of justice was played out.

Trump’s goings-on with the Ukraine were out there for all to see, as he even admitted it on TV and the press, yet denied any wrongdoing. This person hasn’t told the truth since he took office.

These crimes include the Russian interference in our 2016 election, in which he and many others were involved, the people still being detained at our southern border and their family broken up and stripped of their children, the pullout of U.S. troops in Syria and their murder, not to mention the U.S. base in Syria being bombed and our troops still on the ground. These are just a handful of his crimes.

The majority of the people in the United States wanted to hear both sides of the impeachment proceeding against Trump. For many months during the investigation, many subpoenas were issued for Trump and his cabinet and most of them were ignored.

The U.S. House held a fair hearing into Trump’s impeachment and both sides questioned witnesses that they could call or who would cooperate. The representatives heard the facts and then voted to impeach Trump. They had ethics and morals.

