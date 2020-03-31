United Property Owners defy bison restoration

It took Fish, Wildlife and Parks 11 years, with abundant public input, to complete an environmental statement leading only to a solicitation of site-specific proposals for restoring public, wild bison somewhere in Montana. New proposals from the public will require still more public input and analysis.

However, United Property Owners of Montana have sued FWP's environmental statement as inadequate. UPOM's arguments are weak, especially for developing a bison herd entirely within the Charles M. Russell federal refuge, with protections for private lands already in state law. But the lawsuit will delay progress for at least a year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the 2021 Legislature, encouraged by the livestock industry, could permanently outlaw bison restoration in Montana. Seventy percent of Montana voters support bison restoration on the CMR, but this support has not been expressed politically.

It is critical that citizens engage elected leaders, candidates and the media on this issue, lest any future for restoring public, wild bison in Montana be obliterated.

James Bailey,

Belgrade

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0