University of Montana should transform into art college

Four decades ago, mom and I drove to California to inspect art schools. On the outskirts of Las Vegas, we found an art gallery. A sales lady commented that Charlie Russell, who worked as a range rider for 14 years, was a great artist, unlike most modern poseurs. I agree!

We chose the Art Center in Pasadeno because it had the best reputation, equaled by its rival, RISDI, the Rhode Island School of Design. Art Center demanded a grueling work regimen. Some of my courses weren't too hot, but I'm grateful for the excellent ones.

Master draftsman Vern Wilson, who showed us the odd paintings of Giorgio Morandi, would have said "ridiculous" if he had seen Rudy Autio's drawings. Painter and instructor Dan McCaw, from Butte, would quip "amateurish" if he was to see Walter Hook's work.

State universities have underfunded art departments. The University of Montana should form a world-renowned art college, in the tradition of the short-lived Bauhaus and Black Mountain College in North Carolina. The latter had such luminaries as German color theorist Josef Albers. This would be a mecca for artists and a crown jewel for Missoula.

America needs less weapons and better artists.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

