Unleashed dog collided with biker

On the morning of March 5, around 8:45 a.m., near the oval running track east of the Higgins Bridge, I was biking to work and accidentally collided with an off-leash Australian shepherd dog.

The reason we collided was because the dog was running to catch up with its human, 10 or 15 feet ahead of the dog, on the opposite side of the trail. When the dog crossed the lane is when we collided. I simply had no time to move and even if I had, my doing so might have spurred another trail collision.

This section of bike trail is very heavily used by all commuter types, making the need to adhere to leash laws even more crucial. Please, community, I implore you to be thoughtful in your actions. Leash your pets.

I feel terrible I hit a dog with my bike but I am more upset at the human for not using a leash.

In closing, I hope the dog is OK, and to the human, I say, shame on you! You unnecessarily put both myself and your dog in danger as well potentially many others. Please use a leash.

Kari Neal,

Missoula

