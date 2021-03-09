 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unleashed dog collided with biker

Unleashed dog collided with biker

{{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of March 5, around 8:45 a.m., near the oval running track east of the Higgins Bridge, I was biking to work and accidentally collided with an off-leash Australian shepherd dog.

The reason we collided was because the dog was running to catch up with its human, 10 or 15 feet ahead of the dog, on the opposite side of the trail. When the dog crossed the lane is when we collided. I simply had no time to move and even if I had, my doing so might have spurred another trail collision.

This section of bike trail is very heavily used by all commuter types, making the need to adhere to leash laws even more crucial. Please, community, I implore you to be thoughtful in your actions. Leash your pets.

I feel terrible I hit a dog with my bike but I am more upset at the human for not using a leash.

In closing, I hope the dog is OK, and to the human, I say, shame on you! You unnecessarily put both myself and your dog in danger as well potentially many others. Please use a leash.

Kari Neal,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Right to work for less
Letters

Right to work for less

I applaud the defeat of right-to-work legislation in Montana, where the House of Representatives voted 62-38 in a bipartisan rejection of the …

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News