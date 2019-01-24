I was surprised when Tom Livers of the Department of Environmental Quality announced that Phil Baker of Hecla Mining Company was a bad actor.
The bad actor law was proposed by Jim Jensen of the Montana Environmental Information Center in 1989, and was geared to prevent someone who has no regard for the environment from operating another mine. Jensen approached Livers with this law to postpone development of the Rock Creek Mine.
I worked for Pegasus for 18 years at the Montana Tunnels Mine. When Pegasus developed the Zortman-Landusky mine, the current acid/base accounting rules were in their infancy. When the state of Montana calculated the bond for the mine, they were new at calculating bonds. When Pegasus went bankrupt, the bond was in place for the state to reclaim the mine. However, the combination of the new accounting rules and how the bond was calculated made the reclamation go over. The majority of that overage was paid by resource indemnity trust funds, not the taxpayers.
During my time at Pegasus, I don't remember Baker being involved in the daily operation of the mine or even coming to the site. To make Phil Baker responsible for the overrun at Zortman is not reasonable.
Steve Lloyd,
Hot Springs