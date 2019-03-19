While 60 percent of Montana households own guns, our state has no law requiring the safe storage of firearms.
As a consequence, thousands of children live in Montana homes with loaded and unlocked firearms.
Children yearly bring firearms to schools or parties and are killed or injured by firearms they should not have accessed. We know that suicide by teens in Montana most often occurs by firearm. These public health tragedies can be reduced by better storage of firearms by adults.
Two laws have been proposed by Reps. Mary Ann Dunwell (House District 84) and Moffie Funk (House District 82) to address this glaring deficiency in Montana firearm law. Currently, these bills (House bills 480 and 477, respectively) are stalled and facing severe Republican opposition.
Additionally, if a locality decides to require secure firearm storage, two other 2019 measures under consideration will prevent a town from imposing that gun regulation. These bills, HB357 and HB325, will eliminate local control over firearms.
Concerned citizens should review these bills at the leg.mt.gov website and contact their legislators.
John Mott,
Helena