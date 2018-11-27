I am so afraid of what is happening to our country under the rule of an unstable president and a spineless Congress. Because of two huge tax breaks to the wealthiest and major corporations, our national debt is escalating rapidly.
To make up for this, Donald Trump has said he will just sell of public lands. He has threatened the U.S. Forest Service, insulted our military, GIs don't have the money to pay their rent while our military is pulled out of their overseas assignments to put up wire at our border. Talk of the country going into a recession.
This is a very dangerous situation with a very neurotic president in the White House.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis