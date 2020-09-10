Untrustworthy leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Humans evolved with social brains to spot fellow citizens and leaders acting in “bad faith”. We punished liars and cons with clear consequences. Most people have long seen Trump for what he is: a reality-TV caricature and buffoon, a pathological liar (20,000+) with five bankruptcies, and a dangerous purveyor of chaos, misinformation, and divisiveness. He’s an incompetent, corrupt, unqualified, and exposed failure.

Forty years ago America enjoyed a healthy, thriving middle class. That shared prosperity was destroyed by corrosive Republican hyper-capitalism (neoliberalism). “Trickle down” economics was a disastrous lie. Its exclusive objective was rigged to steal the public treasure from the many and redistribute it to the already megawealthy. Half of Americans effectively now live in poverty. Republicans failed America by not providing humane healthcare, economic justice, retirement, environmental justice, education, rational immigration, a trusted judiciary, inclusive stability, or any safety net.

Republicans are owned by Trump, a damaged human being. Republican enablers are complicit for failing to serve or protect us. They are all discredited for not acting in basic good faith. This current soul sickness is our national spiritual reckoning. These Montana Republican bad actors sold us out: Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale, and Zinke.