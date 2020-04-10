Unwelcome out-of-state call from Rosendale

Unwelcome out-of-state call from Rosendale

So, I says to myself: Self, why is you gettin' a phone call at dinner time tonight from "Maryland Matt" Rosendale that has a caller ID from Georgia (404-444-2040)?

Maybe he hit "404" instead of the "406" for the area code? Simple mistake. Or just maybe he's a Kenyan scam artist trying to swindle me? Or maybe he's ashamed of being from Montana? Or folks in Georgia work cheaper than Montanans, so his campaign uses them?

Don't know, don't care: thank you, "blocked caller."

Dick Mangan,

Missoula

