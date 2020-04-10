Unwelcome out-of-state call from Rosendale

So, I says to myself: Self, why is you gettin' a phone call at dinner time tonight from "Maryland Matt" Rosendale that has a caller ID from Georgia (404-444-2040)?

Maybe he hit "404" instead of the "406" for the area code? Simple mistake. Or just maybe he's a Kenyan scam artist trying to swindle me? Or maybe he's ashamed of being from Montana? Or folks in Georgia work cheaper than Montanans, so his campaign uses them?