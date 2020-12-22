Unwilling to suffer an inconvenience

It's a good thing that, by and large, the adults that are alive today were not the adults alive during World War II.

During the war, the government issued ration books to everyone. Some of the things that were rationed were gas, fuel oil, sugar, coffee and meat. To be sure, a black market existed, but the vast majority of people did their best to follow the rationing quotas and they did it for four years.

Today, people are asked to wear a mask and avoid large gatherings, and it is the end of the world for them.

If they had been alive during WWII, they probably would have wanted to surrender to Germany and Japan just to avoid being inconvenienced.

What a shameful, selfish chapter of American history we are now writing.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

