Re: “Bodnar gives mid year update” (March 20).
University of Montana President Seth Bodnar’s update left us with the message to have “hope” but not high expectations concerning enrollment, program viability and academic curricula.
As for hope, he leads us through a circuitous route through the following factors: individual contact to prospective Native American students; pathways program (remedial?); early mailing of financial aid letters; 21 out of 56 students from Helena College chose to transfer to UM last spring; food pantry set up to assist students; and increase students’ sense of belonging via a buddy system touting Missoula’s welcoming environment.
All good, but we are wondering where the substantive, academic factors fall in this scenario. It would be good to know more about what areas the president sees as sustainable and noteworthy in this as a sanctuary for academia.
P.S. Why not encourage university students in business and science, for example, to assist the meetings with local groups exposing issues, sampling results and planning aimed to better inform both the public and the Montana Superfund Unit personnel on exploring and executing ideas to remediate the Smurfit-Stone contamination? This would not only give the students hands-on learning experiences, it could also serve as a draw to prospective students.
Jean Morrison,
Dacia Morrisonbuck,
Plains