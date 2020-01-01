As a follow up to my earlier letter (Dec. 26), I was alerted that Helena had created a "Helena Quiet Zone" sharply reducing train horn noise over a year ago. The city paid approximately $500,000 to have four train crossings upgraded from two to four barriers each to prevent people from trying to beat the train in their vehicles. In a one-year follow-up article, they noted it had worked well, with no in-city problems. It was also noted that the large majority of accidents from railroads occur at 60 mph, not 5 mph crossings.
By keeping the electric gate in front of the train crossing across from the East Broadway Albertson's locked to the public, and upgrading the crossing on Greenough Drive from two to four barriers, we could eliminate all train horn noise from within the Missoula city limits 24 hours per day for $125,000.
No doubt the increase in property values of homes near this area which are currently reduced by frequent very loud train horn noise would lead to increased property taxes, more than paying for the measure while improving the quality of sleep for thousands of Missoulians.
How about it, Missoula Mayor John Engen?
Rolf Holle,
Missoula