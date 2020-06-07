Urge Congress to fully fund LWCF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the pandemic, people all over Montana are fortunate to be able to take advantage of public parks, trails and other resources. Hundreds of these parks and easily accessible recreation areas have been made possible through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was passed in 1965 with the mission of creating opportunities for recreation throughout communities all across the United States.

I myself learned to swim in the early 1980s at Bozeman’s Bogert Park (approved for LWCF funding in 1973). These days, my own children learn archery by practicing at Lone Pine State Park (LWCF funded in 1983, and expanded through LWCF in 2002 and 2005) outside of Kalispell. I’ve probably fished from more access points than I can count that have been funded by LWCF grants all across Montana.

This program has given generations of American families incredible opportunities for learning, health, recreation and fun. But it’s never been fully funded.

Full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund is being proposed as part of the Great American Outdoors Act. I strongly urge U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, to vote in favor of the GAOA and fully fund the LWCF.

Antonia Malchik,

Whitefish

