 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Urge Congress to pass COVID relief legislation

Urge Congress to pass COVID relief legislation

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you! 

The power of the human spirit is on display in Missoula and thanks to the Missoulian we can all be inspired to do our part. ("," a Missoulian editorial, Nov. 26).

The best part of the media is reporting on this spirit, highlighting the good news, lifting our community spirit, and bringing more reasons for gratitude into these difficult times.

One thing we can do from home is calling our members of Congress, (202) 224-3121, telling them to get critical COVID relief legislation passed now. Imagine businesses not failing, heath workers with enough PPE, contact tracing that can continue past Dec. 31, a second relief check in time to avoiding eviction, an increase in the SNAP program to battle hunger, and even money to battle this global pandemic globally.

So, continue to watch the Missoulian for ways to help, and remember: we can each do something to create light in these dark times.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Missoula invites mayhem
Letters

City of Missoula invites mayhem

Here is the Missoula Chamber Of Commerce mission statement: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live, work and raise fami…

No right to risk others' health
Letters

No right to risk others' health

As a well-known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some may be surprised to find that I take exception and dis…

Trump has done more than Biden
Letters

Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and …

Trump is out of lies
Letters

Trump is out of lies

I find it heartless and unconscionable that the leader of our nation deliberately blocks any attempt by the new administration to assist in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News