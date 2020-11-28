Urge Congress to pass COVID relief legislation

Thank you!

The power of the human spirit is on display in Missoula and thanks to the Missoulian we can all be inspired to do our part. ("," a Missoulian editorial, Nov. 26).

The best part of the media is reporting on this spirit, highlighting the good news, lifting our community spirit, and bringing more reasons for gratitude into these difficult times.

One thing we can do from home is calling our members of Congress, (202) 224-3121, telling them to get critical COVID relief legislation passed now. Imagine businesses not failing, heath workers with enough PPE, contact tracing that can continue past Dec. 31, a second relief check in time to avoiding eviction, an increase in the SNAP program to battle hunger, and even money to battle this global pandemic globally.

So, continue to watch the Missoulian for ways to help, and remember: we can each do something to create light in these dark times.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

