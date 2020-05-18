Urge council to reject high limits on radioactive waste

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m writing to thank Republican state Sen. Steve Hinebauch.

Over the last seven years, a lot of research and public input, the Department of Environmental Quality finally drafted rules governing radioactive waste landfills in Montana. The rules guarantee not a single job will be lost, nor will the landfills lose a dime in revenue — and they protect the water on which ag landowners rely.

There’s only one hiccup. The rules set the level of radioactivity allowed in Montana to 50 picocuries per gram — matching North Dakota. North Dakota set their radioactivity limit at 50 based on a commissioned study that found 50 to be the safe level for workers and the public. Oil production states like Colorado, Louisiana and Texas set their rates between 30 and 50.

At the very last minute, a lobbyist was able to sway a majority of Montana’s Environmental Quality Council to drastically increase the radioactivity limit.

Sens. Hinebauch, Flowers and Pomnichowski, Reps. Curdy, Hamlett and public member Mr. Rogers all voted to accept the rules as drafted.